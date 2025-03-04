MGK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MGK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $325.42, changing hands as low as $323.42 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGK's low point in its 52 week range is $266.99 per share, with $358.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $325.69.

