MGIC Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Insurance in Force Up Y/Y

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of 75 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The bottom line also improved 4.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues declined 0.9% year over year to $298.7 million, attributable to lower net premiums earned and other revenues. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%.

The quarterly results reflected stable investment income, partially offset by lower net premiums earned and other revenues.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

Operational Update

Insurance in force increased 2.6% year over year to $303.1 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.5 billion as well as our estimate of $295.6 billion. Meanwhile, primary delinquency rose 1.1% to 27,072 loans during the quarter.

Net premiums written declined 0.7% year over year to $230.5 million, missing our estimate of $234.3 million. Meanwhile, net investment income increased 0.5% year over year to $61.6 million, but came in below our estimate of $62.1 million and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.4 million.

Persistency, the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year earlier was 84.8% as of Dec. 31, 2025, unchanged from the year-ago quarter’s level. Meanwhile, new insurance written increased 7.5% year over year to $17.1 billion.

Underwriting and other expenses, net, declined 6.7% year over year to $45.8 million. However, underwriting performance weakened materially, with the loss ratio surging to 13.2% from 3.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Total losses and expenses increased 28.8% year over year to $85.9 million, attributable to a sharp rise in losses incurred, net, which nearly doubled from the year-ago period.

Financial Update

Book value per share, a measure of net worth, increased 12.7% year over year to $23.47 as of Dec. 31, 2025. Shareholder equity was $5.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, down 0.5% from the 2024-end level.

MGIC Investment's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $5.7 billion, or $2.5 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of Dec. 31, 2025. Total assets were $6.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up 1.4% from 2024-end level. Senior notes totaled $646.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, reflecting a 0.2% increase from the 2024-end level.

Capital Deployment

The company repurchased 6.8 million shares of common stock for $189.1 million and paid a dividend of $400 million to the holding company. MGIC also paid a dividend of 15 cents per common share to shareholders.

MTG executed a traditional excess of loss reinsurance transaction effective Dec. 1, 2025, which provides $250 million of reinsurance coverage on NIW from 2021.

MTG also bought back shares worth $73.2 million in January 2026.

The board approved a 15 cents dividend per common share to shareholders of record on Feb. 17, 2026, to be paid on March 6, 2026.

In January, through an insurance-linked note transaction, MTG executed a $324 million excess of loss reinsurance agreement that covers certain policies written between Jan. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2025.

Full-Year Highlights

MTG reported full-year 2025 operating net income per share of $3.14, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.7%. The bottom line also increased 8.6% year over year.

Total operating revenues were $1.2 billion, up 0.5% year over year on higher net investment income. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Net investment income increased 0.7% year over year to $246.26 million, but came in below our estimate of $246.8 million.

Zacks Rank

MTG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported fourth-quarter 2025 core income of $11.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32% and improved 22% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter to $12.4 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums, net investment income and other revenues. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.08%.

Net written premiums increased 1% year over year to a record $10.8 billion. Net investment income increased 10.3% year over year to $1 billion. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.67 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The bottom line increased 14.4% year over year.

Operating revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $22.49 billion and beat the consensus estimate by 2.5%. Net premiums written were $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 8% from $18.1 billion a year ago.

Selective Insurance Group SIGI reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.57 per share, which marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The bottom line increased 59% year over year. The company’s quarterly performance reflects a huge underwriting income, average renewal pure price increase, and lower loss and loss expenses.

Total revenues of $1.4 billion increased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven primarily by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line marginally exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.