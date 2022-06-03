MGIC (MTG) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for MGIC Investment (MTG). Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MGIC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

MGIC Investment Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Fall Y/Y



MGIC Investment Corporation reported first-quarter 2022 operating net income per share of 60 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The reported figure increased 42.8% year over year.



The insurer witnessed higher premiums and net investment income, offset by higher expenses.

Operational Update

Insurance in force increased 10.2% from the prior-year quarter to $277.3 billion.

The insurer witnessed a 42.3% decrease in primary delinquency to 30,462 loans.



MGIC Investment recorded total operating revenues of $294.6 million, which decreased 1.1% year over year due to a change in net realized investment gains and losses related to the investment portfolio. Net premiums written increased 0.5% year over year to $242.7 million. The increase in net premiums written was due to an increase in insurance in force and a decrease in ceded premiums from its quota share reinsurance transactions. It was partially offset by lower new insurance written and a decrease in premium yield.



Net investment income increased 0.9% year over year to $38.3 million. Persistency — the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior — was 66.9% as of Mar 31, 2022, up 1070 basis points (bps) year over year.

New insurance written was $19.6 billion, down 36.4% year over year due to a decrease in the refinance market. Net underwriting and other expenses totaled $57.5 million, up 13.4% year over year, due to increases in expenses related to investments in technology and data and analytics infrastructure.



For the quarter under review, the loss ratio was (7.6%) compared with 15.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Financial Update

Book value per share, a measure of net worth, declined 2.8% from 2021-end to $14.75 as of Mar 31, 2022. MGIC Investment had $409 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, down 38.3% from the 2021-end level. Total assets were $6.8 billion, down 6.6% from the 2021-end level.

Capital Deployment

MGIC Investment paid out dividends of $400 million to its holding company and paid 8 cents in dividend per common share to shareholders during first-quarter 2022. As of Mar 31, 2022, MTG had shares worth $372 million remaining under the share buyback authorization.

