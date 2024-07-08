MGIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (Symbol: MGIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.61, changing hands as high as $10.84 per share. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGIC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.15 per share, with $13.4698 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.83.

