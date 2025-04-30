MGIC INVESTMENT|WI Earnings Results: $MTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

MGIC INVESTMENT|WI ($MTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, beating estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $305,490,000, missing estimates of $308,777,200 by $-3,287,200.
MGIC INVESTMENT|WI Insider Trading Activity
MGIC INVESTMENT|WI insiders have traded $MTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE K. SPERBER (VP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,600 shares for an estimated $112,930
MGIC INVESTMENT|WI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of MGIC INVESTMENT|WI stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,928,595 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,436,987
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,323,295 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,085,324
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 1,543,908 shares (+292.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,606,058
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,359,268 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,228,244
- VEST FINANCIAL, LLC removed 1,349,350 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,436,893
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 930,725 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,067,489
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 804,232 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,068,340
