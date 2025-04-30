MGIC INVESTMENT|WI Earnings Results: $MTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

MGIC INVESTMENT|WI ($MTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, beating estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $305,490,000, missing estimates of $308,777,200 by $-3,287,200.

MGIC INVESTMENT|WI Insider Trading Activity

MGIC INVESTMENT|WI insiders have traded $MTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE K. SPERBER (VP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,600 shares for an estimated $112,930

MGIC INVESTMENT|WI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of MGIC INVESTMENT|WI stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

