MGIC Investment's Mortgage Insurance Drives Growth and Profitability

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG is one of the largest private mortgage insurance providers in the United States. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (“MGIC”), MTG provides private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans with high loan-to-value ratios, helping lenders and investors mitigate losses if borrowers default while expanding access to affordable homeownership.



Mortgage insurance is MGIC Investment's core business and primary source of revenues and earnings. The company generates recurring premium income from its large insurance-in-force (IIF) portfolio, with policies typically remaining in force until borrowers refinance, sell their homes or accumulate sufficient equity. This creates a stable, long-duration stream of premium revenues and predictable cash flow.



MGIC's mortgage insurance business benefits from growth in purchase mortgage originations, expanding insurance-in-force and sustained demand for private mortgage insurance as an alternative to government-backed mortgage programs. Strong underwriting discipline, high-quality new insurance written, favorable home price appreciation and healthy employment conditions generally contribute to low claim frequencies and strong underwriting profitability.



The mortgage insurer also earns investment income by investing premium collections before claims are paid, providing an additional source of earnings. Combined with prudent capital management, reinsurance programs and disciplined risk management help MGIC maintains a resilient balance sheet while optimizing capital efficiency.



Overall, mortgage insurance provides MGIC Investment with a scalable, capital-light business model that generates recurring premium revenues, consistent earnings and strong cash flow across housing cycles. Its focus on high-quality underwriting, effective risk management and capital discipline positions the company to deliver sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value.

What About Its Peers?

NMI Holdings, Inc. NMIH is a pure-play private mortgage insurer whose core business is providing mortgage insurance on residential loans with high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. NMIH generates recurring premium income by protecting lenders against losses if borrowers default, creating a stable and predictable revenue stream over the life of the insured mortgages. NMI's mortgage insurance business benefits from growth in purchase mortgage originations, expanding insurance-in-force, disciplined underwriting and strong credit performance, enabling the company to produce consistent underwriting profits and generate solid cash flow.



Radian Group Inc. RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. The company insures low-down-payment residential mortgages, protecting lenders against credit losses from borrower defaults while helping borrowers achieve homeownership with smaller upfront payments. Its mortgage insurance business generates recurring premium revenues and is supported by disciplined underwriting, advanced risk analytics and capital-efficient risk management.

MTG’s Price Performance

Shares of MTG have gained 1.1% over the past year, underperforming the industry.



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MTG’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.18X is lower than the industry average of 2.83X. It carries a Value Score of B.



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Estimate Movement for MTG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively, over the past 30 days. The same for the full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The consensus estimate for MTG’s 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



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MTG stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.