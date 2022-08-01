MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.10

MGIC Investment Corporation's (NYSE:MTG) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 25th of August to $0.10, with investors receiving 25% more than last year's $0.08. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

MGIC Investment's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, MGIC Investment does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 15% shows that MGIC Investment is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:MTG Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

MGIC Investment Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. MGIC Investment has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that MGIC Investment has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. MGIC Investment definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

MGIC Investment Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, MGIC Investment has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is MGIC Investment not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

