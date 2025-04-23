MGIC Investment (MTG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.43, changing hands as high as $24.94 per share. MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.98 per share, with $26.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.61.

