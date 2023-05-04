MGIC Investment (MTG) Q1 Earnings Top on Higher Persistency

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG reported first-quarter 2023 operating net income per share of 54 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9% and our estimate of operating net income per share of 50 cents. However, the bottom line declined 10% year over year.

MGIC Investment recorded total operating revenues of $291.7 million, which decreased 1.5% year over year on lower premiums earned and other revenues. The top line missed the consensus mark by 2.2% and our estimate of $298.7 million.

The better-than-expected results of the insurer witnessed higher insurance in force and net investment income, partially offset by higher expenses and lower premiums.

Operational Update

Insurance in force increased 5.4% from the prior-year quarter to $292.4 billion. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and our estimate of $302.6 billion.

The insurer witnessed an 18.7% decrease in primary delinquency to 24,757 loans.

Net premiums written decreased 5.1% year over year to $230.2 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $244.1 million.

Net investment income increased 28.6% year over year to $49.2 million. The figure beat the consensus mark by 26.8% and our estimate of $38.8 million.

Persistency — the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior — was 82% as of Mar 31, 2023, up from 66.9% in the year-ago quarter.

New insurance written was $8.2 billion, down 58.2% year over year due to a decline in origination markets. The figure was lower than our estimate of $27 billion.

Net underwriting and other expenses totaled $72.5 million, up 26.1% year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher pension and performance-based employee compensation expenses.

For the quarter under review, the loss ratio was 2.7% compared with (7.6%) for the first quarter of 2022.

Financial Update

Book value per share, a measure of net worth, increased 4.7% from 2022-end to $16.57 as of Mar 31, 2023.

Shareholder equity was $4.8 billion as of Mar 31, 2023, up from $4.6 billion at 2022-end.

MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $5.9 billion, or $2.4 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of Mar 31, 2023.

Assets were $6.4 billion as of Mar 31, 2023, up from $6.2 billion at 2022-end. Debt was $663 million as of Mar 31, 2023, unchanged from the 2022-end level.

Capital Deployment

MGIC Investment paid 10 cents in dividends per common share to shareholders during first-quarter 2023.

The company bought back shares worth $77.9 million in the first quarter and another $23.8 million worth in April 2023.

Zacks Rank

MGIC Investment currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Multi-line Insurers

Assurant, Inc. AIZ reported first-quarter 2023 net operating income of $3.49 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55% and our estimate of $2.62. The bottom line decreased 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The decrease was primarily due to lower segment earnings, a higher effective tax rate and an increase in depreciation expense. It was partially offset by share repurchases from previous quarters.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 51 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents and our estimate of 54 cents. Also, the bottom line dropped 6% year over year.

Total revenues jumped 19.3% year over year to $1,006 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 9.5% and our estimate of $911.8 million.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $1.68 per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line inched up 1% year over year.

Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,915 million, which advanced 8.6% year over year in the quarter under review. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 1.1% but surpassed our estimate of $3,908.7 million.

