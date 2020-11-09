MGIC Investment (MTG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.3% in Session

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.61 to $10.76 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

MGIC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price

MGIC Investment Corporation price | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Insurance - Multi line industry is CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.