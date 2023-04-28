MGIC Investment (MTG) Declares $0.10 Dividend

MGIC Investment said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.22%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 328,500K shares. The put/call ratio of MTG is 2.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is 16.96. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.07% from its latest reported closing price of 14.61.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is 1,218MM, an increase of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,209K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,173K shares, representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,023K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,559K shares, representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 23.62% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 13,086K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,510K shares, representing a decrease of 87.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 47.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,136K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,867K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,070K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 6.00% over the last quarter.

MGIC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation 'MGIC', the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

