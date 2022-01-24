MGIC Investment Corporation's (NYSE:MTG) stock dropped 8.7% this week, offering solace to those who sold earlier in the year

MGIC Investment Corporation's (NYSE:MTG) value has fallen 8.7% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$1.2m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$14.39 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment

The Executive Vice President of Sales & Business Development - Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, James Hughes, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$14.39 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$15.03). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 16% of James Hughes's stake. James Hughes was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MTG Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

I will like MGIC Investment better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

MGIC Investment Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that MGIC Investment insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director Daniel Arrigoni spent US$71k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does MGIC Investment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that MGIC Investment insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The MGIC Investment Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but MGIC Investment insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for MGIC Investment and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.