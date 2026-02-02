MGIC Investment Corporation Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) released a profit for fourth quarter of $169.31 million

The company's bottom line totaled $169.31 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $184.70 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $298.65 million from $301.44 million last year.

MGIC Investment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169.31 Mln. vs. $184.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $298.65 Mln vs. $301.44 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.