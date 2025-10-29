MGIC Investment Corporation Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) revealed earnings for third quarter of $191.09 million

The company's bottom line came in at $191.09 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $199.96 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGIC Investment Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $190.8 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $304.50 million from $306.64 million last year.

MGIC Investment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

