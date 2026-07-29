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MGIC Investment Corporation Q2 Sales Decline

July 29, 2026 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) reported earnings for second quarter of $182.145 million

The company's earnings totaled $182.145 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $192.482 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGIC Investment Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $183.696 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $295.388 million from $304.245 million last year.

MGIC Investment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $182.145 Mln. vs. $192.482 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $295.388 Mln vs. $304.245 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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