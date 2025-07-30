MGIC Investment Corporation Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $192.48 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $204.23 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGIC Investment Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $194.0 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $304.25 million from $305.28 million last year.

MGIC Investment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $192.48 Mln. vs. $204.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $304.25 Mln vs. $305.28 Mln last year.

