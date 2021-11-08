MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.77, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTG was $15.77, representing a -5.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.67 and a 51.63% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

MTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). MTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports MTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.85%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mtg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

