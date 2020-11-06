Dividends
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.24, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTG was $10.24, representing a -32.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.24 and a 135.94% increase over the 52 week low of $4.34.

MTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). MTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.24%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MTG as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)
  • First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 5.03% over the last 100 days. KBE has the highest percent weighting of MTG at 2.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

