MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.17, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTG was $14.17, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.68 and a 134.02% increase over the 52 week low of $6.06.

MTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). MTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports MTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.52%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 33.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTG at 1.53%.

