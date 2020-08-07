MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.46, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTG was $8.46, representing a -44.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.24 and a 94.93% increase over the 52 week low of $4.34.

MTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). MTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports MTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.15%, compared to an industry average of -11%.

