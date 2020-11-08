MGIC Investment Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a good week for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.2% to US$10.78. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$296m were what the analysts expected, MGIC Investment surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.38 per share, an impressive 34% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MTG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, MGIC Investment's eight analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.23b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 15% to US$1.58. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$13.34. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic MGIC Investment analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that MGIC Investment's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.5% increase next year well below the historical 3.6%p.a. growth over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 7.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that MGIC Investment is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple MGIC Investment analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MGIC Investment that you should be aware of.

