MGIC Investment Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) reported fourth-quarter adjusted net operating income per share of $0.49 compared to $0.42, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $311.6 million, compared to $285.6 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $306.87 million for the quarter. Net premiums written were $254.0 million, compared to $248.0 million. Net premiums earned were $266.3 million, compared to $245.7 million.

The company has received authorization to repurchase $300 million of its common stock through the end of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.