MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A Discloses $320.35K Position in Shimadzu (TYO:7701)

Fintel reports that MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,331.50K shares of Shimadzu Corp (TYO:7701) valued at $320.35K.

In the last filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.30% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shimadzu is 5,224.67. The forecasts range from a low of 4,242.00 to a high of $6,195.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.30% from its latest reported closing price of 4,343.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shimadzu is 494,755MM, an increase of 2.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 181.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimadzu. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7701 is 0.17%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 34,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7701 by 2.14% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,466K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7701 by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,061K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7701 by 3.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,272K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7701 by 0.46% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 745K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7701 by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Shimadzu Maintains 1.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.