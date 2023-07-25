MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A Discloses $279.20K Position in Resona Holdings (TYO:8308)

Fintel reports that MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 61,404.20K shares of Resona Holdings Inc (TYO:8308) valued at $279.20K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 47,177.40K shares, an increase of 30.16%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resona Holdings is 733.38. The forecasts range from a low of 656.50 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of 704.00.

The projected annual revenue for Resona Holdings is 724,381MM, a decrease of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 72.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resona Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8308 is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 345,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,249K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,438K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8308 by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,302K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8308 by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 13,859K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 13,524K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8308 by 19.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,573K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Resona Holdings Maintains 3.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

