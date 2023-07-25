MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A Discloses $237.64K Position in Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL)

Fintel reports that MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,081.63K shares of Wolters Kluwer NV (AMS:WKL) valued at $237.64K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 2,417.68K shares, a decrease of 13.90%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.32% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wolters Kluwer is 123.26. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.32% from its latest reported closing price of 112.75.

The projected annual revenue for Wolters Kluwer is 5,646MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolters Kluwer. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKL is 0.64%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 41,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,313K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 21.87% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 2,240K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,924K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 12.56% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,870K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 1,727K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Wolters Kluwer Maintains 1.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

