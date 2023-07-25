MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A Discloses $188.19K Position in Nomura Research Institute (TYO:4307)

Fintel reports that MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,469.85K shares of Nomura Research Institute Ltd (TYO:4307) valued at $188.19K.

In the last filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nomura Research Institute is 4,144.03. The forecasts range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of $4,830.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of 3,936.00.

The projected annual revenue for Nomura Research Institute is 734,122MM, an increase of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 142.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Research Institute. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4307 is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.81% to 61,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 5,720K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4307 by 11.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,625K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4307 by 4.71% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,882K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,276K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4307 by 8.26% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,252K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Research Institute Maintains 1.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

