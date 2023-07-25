MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A Discloses $164.88K Position in Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE:SPX)

Fintel reports that MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,213.24K shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (LSE:SPX) valued at $164.88K.

In the last filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirax-Sarco Engineering is 11,940.67. The forecasts range from a low of 10,100.00 to a high of $15,015.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from its latest reported closing price of 10,865.00.

The projected annual revenue for Spirax-Sarco Engineering is 1,858MM, an increase of 15.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirax-Sarco Engineering. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPX is 0.26%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 13,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,187K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 974K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPX by 17.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 970K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPX by 2.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 848K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 565K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPX by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Maintains 1.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

