MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A Discloses $150.18K Position in adidas (FWB:ADS)

Fintel reports that MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 927.38K shares of adidas AG (FWB:ADS) valued at $150.18K.

In the last filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Downside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for adidas is 169.97. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of 176.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for adidas is 21,318MM, a decrease of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.50%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.22% to 35,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,063K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 48.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 136.78% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,563K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 16.75% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,389K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares, representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,218K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 9.69% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,018K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 60.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 201.95% over the last quarter.

adidas Maintains 0.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.