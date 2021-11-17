MGEE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.68, changing hands as low as $72.06 per share. MGE Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGEE's low point in its 52 week range is $63 per share, with $82.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.15.

