MGE Energy Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.44, changing hands as high as $68.44 per share. MGE Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGEE's low point in its 52 week range is $47.19 per share, with $79.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.06.

