MGE Energy Q2 Net Income Rises

August 06, 2025 — 02:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) a US-based energy company, Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

The company reported a net income of $26.5 million, or $0.73 per share in the three month period, an increase from $23.8 million, or $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year.

MGE's electric net income rose by $3.9 million year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by increased investments in renewable energy and the addition of the Darien Solar Project and Paris BESS. Residential electric sales grew 5 percent due to warmer weather, while gas net income remained stable.

