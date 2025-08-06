MGE Energy Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) a US-based energy company, Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

The company reported a net income of $26.5 million, or $0.73 per share in the three month period, an increase from $23.8 million, or $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year.

MGE's electric net income rose by $3.9 million year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by increased investments in renewable energy and the addition of the Darien Solar Project and Paris BESS. Residential electric sales grew 5 percent due to warmer weather, while gas net income remained stable.

MGEE currently trades at $84.5 or 0.09% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.