MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.39

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will increase its dividend on the 15th of September to US$0.39. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.8%.

MGE Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, MGE Energy's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 1.0%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

MGE Energy Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:MGEE Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.55. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that MGE Energy has grown earnings per share at 6.8% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think MGE Energy will make a great income stock. While MGE Energy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for MGE Energy that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

