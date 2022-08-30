MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is MGE Energy's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, MGE Energy had US$616.9m of debt, up from US$592.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$22.8m in cash, and so its net debt is US$594.1m. NasdaqGS:MGEE Debt to Equity History August 30th 2022

How Healthy Is MGE Energy's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that MGE Energy had liabilities of US$160.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.22b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$22.8m in cash and US$78.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.28b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since MGE Energy has a market capitalization of US$2.88b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

MGE Energy's debt is 2.7 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.5 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. We saw MGE Energy grow its EBIT by 4.4% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MGE Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, MGE Energy recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

MGE Energy's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. For example, its EBIT growth rate is relatively strong. We should also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like MGE Energy commonly do use debt without problems. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think MGE Energy's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - MGE Energy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

