MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MGE Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$134m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, MGE Energy has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.5% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

NasdaqGS:MGEE Return on Capital Employed January 7th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MGE Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MGE Energy here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at MGE Energy, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.6%, but since then they've fallen to 6.0%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that MGE Energy is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 43% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with MGE Energy and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

