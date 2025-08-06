MGE Energy (MGEE) Q2 EPS Rises 10.6%

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) reached $0.73, supported by higher electric residential sales and recent renewable investments.

The company did not provide financial guidance for coming periods.

but were $0.01 below analyst expectations, as the company delivered $0.72 compared to the $0.73 estimate.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE), a regulated utility serving the Madison, Wisconsin area, reported its second-quarter results on August 6, 2025. The major news was a rise in GAAP earnings per share to $0.73, up from $0.66 in Q2 2024. These results reflect solid growth in core electric operations, supported by new renewable energy investments and improved system reliability. However, GAAP earnings per share underperformed consensus estimates by $0.01, or approximately 1.37%. Analysts had expected diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.73, but the company delivered $0.72 (GAAP diluted EPS). The period demonstrated continued operational momentum, though the absence of updated forward guidance, regulatory information, or dividend details left several questions for investors.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.73 $0.73 $0.66 10.6% Revenue $159.5 million $145.7 million 9.4% Operating Income $34.2 million $29.7 million 15.2% Net Income $26.5 million $23.8 million 11.4% EPS – Diluted $0.72 $0.66 9.1%

Understanding MGE Energy’s business and priorities

MGE Energy operates as a regulated electric and natural gas utility in south-central Wisconsin. Its main objective is to deliver reliable power while investing in new energy infrastructure. It manages core utility services and pursues growth by building more renewable generation capacity and improving the electric grid.

Recently, the company has focused on expanding its solar and battery storage assets to meet stricter carbon-reduction goals. Key to its success are regulatory outcomes, cost management, and the ability to increase its rate base -- a measure of the assets it can earn profits on while serving customers. MGE Energy's environmental targets include eliminating coal as a fuel source by 2032 with a goal of achieving net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.

Quarterly highlights and financial performance

MGE Energy saw electric segment profits climb, driven largely by a $3.9 million increase in electric net income. Residential electric sales rose about 5%, an outcome the company says came from warmer-than-normal weather. The performance also reflected rising investment in the regulated rate base, boosting revenue and earnings as new projects went into service.

During the period, two major projects became operational. In March 2025, the Darien Solar Project added 25 megawatts (MW) of solar generation. In June 2025, the Paris Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) added 11 MW of storage capacity. Both projects enhance system reliability. The announcement follows the company's stated strategy of investing in new, cost-effective renewable generation.

The gas operations business was stable, with net income showing “minimal variation” compared to the same period last year. For investors, this means visibility remains limited into the progress on the company’s stated goal of net-zero methane emissions by 2035.

The company’s share count rose modestly.

The two main additions in the quarter -- solar generation at Darien and the Paris battery storage project -- directly support system reliability and renewable energy adoption. Solar generation is a way for utilities to produce electricity from sunlight using large-scale solar farms, while battery storage allows for electricity to be stored and dispatched when needed, improving grid stability. These types of investments are increasingly common among regulated utility companies aiming to lower emissions and secure reliable service.

Electric segment performance outpaced the company’s gas operations, with the company specifically attributing the gains in GAAP earnings to both weather effects and the impact of new renewable assets. Regulatory issues, such as rate case outcomes or related cost recovery details, were not covered in this earnings report. Market conditions and transmission segment performance -- such as regional electricity prices and grid investments -- were also left unaddressed, limiting detail for investors on these business areas.

Outlook, guidance, and investor considerations

The company’s leadership did not provide financial guidance for the upcoming quarters or for the full year. There were also no updated targets for earnings, revenue, or capital investment.

Looking ahead, the main areas for investors to watch will be progress on planned capital projects, any regulatory changes that could affect rates or cost recovery, and the execution of environmental commitments.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

