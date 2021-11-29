MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.387 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.13% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.03, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGEE was $75.03, representing a -9.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.95 and a 19.1% increase over the 52 week low of $63.

MGEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports MGEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.19%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mgee Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGEE as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPSC with an increase of 5.67% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of MGEE at 1.43%.

