MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.352 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MGEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.14% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.15, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGEE was $77.15, representing a -4.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.84 and a 36.21% increase over the 52 week low of $56.64.

MGEE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). MGEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49.

