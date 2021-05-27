MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MGEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.88, the dividend yield is 1.98%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MGEE was $74.88, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.08 and a 25.43% increase over the 52 week low of $59.70.
MGEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports MGEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.19%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGEE Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to MGEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MGEE as a top-10 holding:
- VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
- VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 33.58% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of MGEE at 1.64%.
