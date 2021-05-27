MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MGEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.88, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGEE was $74.88, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.08 and a 25.43% increase over the 52 week low of $59.70.

MGEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports MGEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.19%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGEE as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 33.58% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of MGEE at 1.64%.

