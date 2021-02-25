MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MGEE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGEE was $65.07, representing a -19.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.60 and a 37.89% increase over the 52 week low of $47.19.

MGEE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). MGEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports MGEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

