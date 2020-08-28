MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.78, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGEE was $65.78, representing a -20.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.26 and a 39.39% increase over the 52 week low of $47.19.

MGEE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). MGEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports MGEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .4%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.