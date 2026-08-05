MGE Energy, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $33.35 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $26.50 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $161.19 million from $159.45 million last year.

MGE Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.35 Mln. vs. $26.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $161.19 Mln vs. $159.45 Mln last year.

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