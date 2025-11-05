MGE Energy, Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $44.49 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $40.93 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $175.67 million from $168.48 million last year.

MGE Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.49 Mln. vs. $40.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $175.67 Mln vs. $168.48 Mln last year.

