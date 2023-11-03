MGE Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MGEE

In trading on Friday, shares of MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.73, changing hands as high as $76.37 per share. MGE Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGEE's low point in its 52 week range is $65.10 per share, with $83.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.