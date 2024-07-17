News & Insights

Markets
mga

MGA Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

July 17, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Magna International Inc is an underlying holding representing 2.82% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $24,535,607 worth of MGA shares.

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

Start slideshow:
Ten Top S.A.F.E. International Dividend Stocks »

The annualized dividend paid by Magna International Inc is $1.9/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MGA, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

MGA+Dividend+History+Chart

MGA operates in the Auto Parts sector, among companies like Honeywell International Inc (HON), and Cummins, Inc. (CMI).

Also see:
 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
 KGS shares outstanding history
 Sporting Goods and Activities IPOs

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Magna International Inc is an underlying holding representing 2.82% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $24,535,607 worth of MGA shares.

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

Start slideshow:
Ten Top S.A.F.E. International Dividend Stocks »

The annualized dividend paid by Magna International Inc is $1.9/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MGA, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

MGA+Dividend+History+Chart

MGA operates in the Auto Parts sector, among companies like Honeywell International Inc (HON), and Cummins, Inc. (CMI).

Also see:
10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
KGS shares outstanding history
Sporting Goods and Activities IPOs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets Stocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling -> KGS shares outstanding history -> Sporting Goods and Activities IPOs -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.