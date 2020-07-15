MGA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.65, changing hands as high as $47.50 per share. Magna International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.75 per share, with $57.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.19.

