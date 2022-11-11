MGA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.95, changing hands as high as $61.00 per share. Magna International Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $90.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.05.

