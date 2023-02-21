MGA Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.46, payable on 3/10/23. As a percentage of MGA's recent stock price of $56.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Magna International Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when MGA shares open for trading on 2/23/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $77.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.34.
In Tuesday trading, Magna International Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.
