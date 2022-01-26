M&G will take a minority stake in digital wealth manager Moneyfarm

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British money manager M&G MNG.L said on Wednesday it has taken a minority stake in digital wealth manager Moneyfarm as part of a broader partnership.

M&A will use Moneyfarm's technology, digital capabilities and investment guidance to back its own branded proposition.

The finance details of the deal were not disclosed, but a source with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters that the funding round values Moneyfarm at between 300 and 350 million pounds ($473 million).

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by John O'Donnell)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 647 69 49 89; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.