M&G will take a minority stake in digital wealth manager Moneyfarm

Contributor
Andres Gonzalez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British money manager M&G said on Wednesday it has taken a minority stake in digital wealth manager Moneyfarm as part of a broader partnership.

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British money manager M&G MNG.L said on Wednesday it has taken a minority stake in digital wealth manager Moneyfarm as part of a broader partnership.

M&A will use Moneyfarm's technology, digital capabilities and investment guidance to back its own branded proposition.

The finance details of the deal were not disclosed, but a source with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters that the funding round values Moneyfarm at between 300 and 350 million pounds ($473 million).

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by John O'Donnell)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 647 69 49 89; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters