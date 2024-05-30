News & Insights

M&G Trust Sells Shares at Premium Value

May 30, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has announced the sale of 100,000 ordinary shares from its treasury at a price of 96.40 pence each, a premium to its last published net asset value. The sale increases the total number of Ordinary Shares in circulation to 141,294,239, excluding treasury holdings. This transaction may influence shareholders’ notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

