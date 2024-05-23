News & Insights

M&G Trust Sells Shares at Premium

May 23, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has successfully sold 50,000 ordinary shares at a premium, with each share priced at 96.16 pence. This sale has increased the total number of Ordinary Shares in circulation to 140,994,239, while 3,751,532 shares remain held in treasury. Shareholders may use this total figure to assess their notification requirements for any changes in their interest in the company.

